NORTH ATTLEBORO -- A state medical board has suspended the license of a local doctor who, authorities said, engaged in false and deceptive advertising by suggesting that he was board-certified in surgery.
Dr. Ryan J. Welter was suspended from practicing medicine last week, the state Board of Registration in Medicine said in a press release.
He practiced family medicine in North Attleboro until entering into a voluntary agreement with the board in May 2019.
The suspension will be stayed when he enters into a probation agreement with the board, according to the release.
Welter has been licensed in Massachusetts since July 2000.
The board of registration in medicine licenses more than 40,000 physicians, osteopaths and acupuncturists. It investigates complaints and determines sanctions.
