PLAINVILLE — The Exit 14A ramp from Interstate 495 north to Route 1 north will be closed from 7 p.m. Friday to noon Saturday, the state Department of Transportation has announced.
The closure will allow crews to reconstruct and re-align the ramp, MassDOT said Tuesday. The work is necessary to implement a new permanent ramp configuration that includes traffic signals at the end of the ramp at Route 1 north and the installation of traffic signals at the intersection of Route 1 and Madison Street immediately north of the I-495/Route 1 interchange.
The ramp will be closed using a police detail and a temporary detour will be in place for all motor vehicle traffic as follows:
Traveling north on I-495:
Travel north on I-495 to exit 14 B (North Attleboro).
Take exit 14B to Route 1 southbound.
Enter on to Route 1 southbound and take the first ramp to I-495 southbound (Cape Cod).
Enter on to I-495 southbound and take the first ramp to Route 1 northbound (Wrentham).
Merge on to Route 1 northbound.
Drivers who are traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution, MassDOT said.
All scheduled work is weather dependent and/or may be impacted due to an emergency situation.
