ATTLEBORO — The city’s efforts to revitalize the downtown area will get a small boost from the state, which will provide an economic development adviser for Attleboro, Barnstable and Brockton to share.
The three cities will share the adviser under a two-year pilot program announced Monday by the state Executive Office of Housing and Economic Development.
The adviser is George Durante, a veteran of the state’s Transformative Development Initiative program. He is a state employee and his salary will be paid by the state.
Several so-called Gateway Cities, or lower income cities, already have state advisers of their own, but the new program for the first time allows cities to share one.
The program will also provide a small amount of technical assistance from an economic development consultant.
The announcement comes as Attleboro is working to renovate old buildings, construct new ones, and create housing that will attract tenants who will become customers for downtown businesses.
Recently, Mayor Paul Heroux announced a major redevelopment project on Union Street that will turn old mill buildings into apartments near the downtown train station.
Another apartment building is planned for a nearby empty lot at South Main and Wall streets.
Heroux said the state assistance will be helpful because the city went without an economic development director for 10 years before it hired one this year, so there is a lot of work to catch up on.
