NORTON — The state will begin a project of more than four years of road and signal improvements Wednesday on one of the main routes through town.
The work on East Main Street (Route 123), from the intersection of Pine and Elm streets to the I-495 Interchange is scheduled to continue to January 2025 due to the significant utility relocation that is needed in the area, the state Department of Transportation said on Thursday.
Drivers are warned to expect delays and to use caution during the project. Temporary traffic control measures will be in place, including the use of police details during the construction.
The work will be conducted primarily from 7 a.m., to 3:30 p.m. from Monday through Friday. The project will also include nighttime operations, as needed, state transportation officials said.
The project will include reconstructing and widening East Main Street, installing new traffic signal systems, improving roadway geometry, and upgrading stormwater treatments. The work will also include milling and paving, constructing new asphalt sidewalks, driveway aprons and curbing, conducting berm and guardrail operations, and landscaping. Utility work and bridge work over the Rumford River will also be necessary.
For information on traffic conditions travelers are encouraged to dial 511, visit www.mass511.com, or follow MassDOT on Twitter at @MassDOT to receive regular updates on road and traffic conditions.
