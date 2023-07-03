ATTLEBORO — State Secretary of Transportation Gina Fiandaca didn’t cross the street to take a closer look at the decaying MBTA Commuter Rail Station in South Attleboro Monday afternoon.
But of course, she didn’t have to.
ATTLEBORO — State Secretary of Transportation Gina Fiandaca didn’t cross the street to take a closer look at the decaying MBTA Commuter Rail Station in South Attleboro Monday afternoon.
But of course, she didn’t have to.
The decay and deterioration were visible from where she stood.
The view included a collapsed ramp and an overpass from which pieces of the walkway were missing. The overpass was to allow pedestrians to safely cross the street. The station was closed when pieces of the walkway rotted out.
“It’s in a significant state of disrepair,” Fiandaca told a reporter. “I wanted to see it first hand. It’s obviously something the city is concerned about.”
Fiandaca said the new station is fully designed, complete with three elevators, and is expected to cost about $70 million.
She said the money for the project has yet to be allocated and she doesn’t know where it will come from.
Gov. Maura Healey has promised to support the construction and to find the cash to build the station.
“We want to be part of this community,” Fiandaca said.
State Rep. Jim Hawkins, D-Attleboro, invited her to view the wreck of a station which was closed in February 2021 after the pedestrian overpass from the parking lot to the train stop was deemed unsafe. Months after the South Attleboro station was closed, David Jones — a Boston University professor — fell to his death while using a rusted and rotted pedestrian overpass similar to the one in South Attleboro at the JFK/UMASS MBTA station in Dorchester.
Demolition of the South Attleboro site, which started in April, has come to a halt because of a safety issue but is scheduled to start up in about eight weeks.
Hawkins had Fiandaca’s ear for most of the visit, explaining how important the station is to the city.
Anthony Properties out of Texas is planning to build a complex with 300 apartments just north of the station at the property known as Atlantic Golf Center on Newport Avenue. Those apartments will likely increase use of the South Attleboro station.
State Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, state Rep. Steve Howitt, R-Seekonk, Mayor Cathleen DeSimone, United Regional Chamber of Commerce President Jack Lank and school committee member Scott Domenici added their comments as well.
During the closure, another MBTA station opened a few miles down the road, at the Pawtucket-Central Falls line, drawing some Attleboro area commuters.
That parking lot is much smaller with room for about 200 vehicles.
The lot in South Attleboro has about 575 spaces and many from North Attleboro used the station.
The MBTA lot in downtown Attleboro can accommodate approximately 790 vehicles.
Domenici said he took the train from South Attleboro to Boston for years.
“I hope it goes through,” he said. “It hasn’t had really good care in years.”
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.
