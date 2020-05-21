A state trooper from the Foxboro barracks was involved in a three-vehicle accident on Interstate 95 Wednesday afternoon in which one vehicle rolled over and four people including the trooper were injured.
The accident closed two lanes of travel for some time.
Preliminary investigation into the crash in Sharon near the Foxboro line shortly before 3:30 p.m. found the trooper was on patrol on I-95 North when he observed the driver of a Toyota Camry begin to make an illegal U-turn on the highway by turning into the median crossover toward the southbound side, state police said.
The trooper stopped the car in the median, explained to the driver, a 79-year-old Littleton woman, that such a turn is illegal, and used his cruiser to assist the Camry back into the northbound lanes, police said.
The cruiser, which had its emergency lights activated, and Camry re-entered the highway, and a third vehicle, a Honda Civic with three occupants, was traveling northbound. The driver of that car, a 27-year-old Pawtucket man, for reasons still under investigation, did not decelerate before reaching the vehicles in front of him and moved suddenly to the right to try to get around the cruiser and the other vehicle. As it did so, the Civic struck the passenger side of the cruiser and rolled over, coming to rest on its roof, state police said.
The trooper radioed in the crash and then began to administer emergency aid to the Civic’s occupants, the driver, a 28-year-old female passenger also from Pawtucket, and a 1-year-old girl, police said.
All three occupants of the Civic were taken to Boston Medical Center with nonlife-threatening injuries. The trooper was taken to Norwood Hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the Camry was not injured but that vehicle sustained damage, state police added.
