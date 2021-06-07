WRENTHAM — A rookie state trooper arrested over the weekend on domestic assault charges has been relieved of duty pending an internal investigation.
During a hearing Monday in Wrentham District Court, Trooper Michael Atton, 34, denied that he grabbed his wife by the arms, placed them behind her back and threw her to the ground Saturday afternoon.
Testifying in his own defense during a dangerousness hearing, Atton also denied having a prior history of abusing his wife of four years.
Judge Julianne Hernon rejected the prosecution’s request to hold Atton without bail and found they had not shown the trooper was a dangerous person.
Atton, a trooper for one year stationed at the Charlton barracks, was freed on $5,000 cash bail following his arrest by local police Saturday night at the Point Apartments in Wrentham.
Police and fire officials responded to the apartment complex off Route 1 about 9:50 p.m. for a report of a woman who fell off a chair at the pool.
Atton’s 32-year-old wife told an EMT that she was assaulted by her husband and the EMT notified a police officer.
She told police the alleged assault occurred about seven hours earlier on Saturday and that her husband had previously broken her finger, causing her to seek medical attention, according to police reports.
During the dangerousness hearing, Wrentham Detective Sgt. James Barrett testified that Atton’s wife had bruises on her arms consistent with someone who had their arms put behind their back and other bruises on her legs.
Barrett also testified Atton’s wife told him Atton was diagnosed with bi-polar disorder and stopped taking his medication in order to become a trooper.
Explaining why she did not report the alleged abuse, Barrett said, “She indicated she was afraid because he was a police officer and that because he was a police officer it wouldn’t be taken seriously.”
Barrett said he assured her that the allegations would be taken seriously by Wrentham and state police.
During his testimony, Atton said his wife has a blood disorder that causes bruises to break out over her body so badly that they “look like somebody that’s been in a car accident.”
He also said his wife is battling alcohol abuse and that he has had to call police on her twice to check on her well being.
Atton testified he had worked his midnight shift and was asleep when the assault was alleged to have occurred. He said a neighbor woke him up that night to tell him his wife was intoxicated at the pool with one of their three children.
Atton’s wife was not called to testify at the hearing.
During his line of questioning, Atton’s lawyer, Daniel Moynihan of Stoneham, suggested the bruises on his client’s wife were caused either by her blood disorder or her fall from the chair.
“We have some very serious questions about the credibility of the complaining witness,” Moynihan said, referring to his client’s wife.
“You have an allegation here that is very, very questionable,” Moynihan told the judge.
Atton pleaded innocent to domestic assault and battery and was ordered to stay away from his wife and obtain a mental health evaluation.
His superior officers seized his service revolver, firearms, badge, identification, duty belt and cruiser following his arrest, according to a police report and state police spokesman David Procopio.
Procopio said Atton was relieved of duty pending a hearing on his status during an internal investigation.
The hearing will determine whether he will be suspended with pay or without pay, or will be able to work under restricted duty while his case and the internal investigation are pending, Procopio said.
Atton, who is formerly of Norwood, and his wife have two daughters and a son and have lived at the Point Apartments since September.
One of their daughters is battling cancer and a GoFundMe campaign started nearly three years ago raised over $50,000 to help pay for her treatment.
Atton’s case was continued for a pretrial hearing next month.
