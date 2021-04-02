ATTLEBORO — A rookie state trooper has been suspended without pay after being charged with pointing his gun at and threatening to shoot an ex-girlfriend at his Attleboro home.
Trooper Joel S. Devine, 28, has pleaded innocent in Attleboro District to charges of domestic assault, assault by means of a dangerous weapon and uttering threats to kill. He is free on $10,000 cash bail with a GPS monitoring bracelet.
His case was on for a pretrial conference Friday, during which his lawyer requested more information from prosecutors in order to prepare for trial.
Devine, who graduated from the state police academy in May 2020, is accused of pointing his service weapon at an ex-girlfriend and threatening to kill her on four occasions from July through September 2020, according to court records.
The trooper, who was stationed at the Holden barracks, had been in a dating relationship with the woman on and off over the course of three years, according to records.
“He adamantly denies the allegations. He believes in the criminal justice system and he looks forward to his day in court,” his lawyer, Thomas Flanagan Jr. of Walpole, said.
Devine is seeking a trial as soon as possible and “fully expects to be exonerated,” Flanagan said.
The defense lawyer said he could not comment on the specific allegations in the case but defended his client.
“He’s a good man. He comes from a good family,” Flanagan said.
Devine is a Mansfield native who graduated from Mansfield High School before going to Bridgewater University. He served in the U.S. Marines and was a Lexington police officer before becoming a state trooper, Flanagan said.
He was arrested in January after an investigation by Attleboro police and is the subject of an ongoing internal investigation by state police.
“We continue to monitor the evidence being presented in Attleboro District Court and will base further personnel actions on the results of that case and our own internal investigation,” Dave Procopio, a spokesman for the state police said.
The ex-girlfriend reported the alleged assault to Attleboro police Jan. 9 and told an investigator she came forward after learning Devine allegedly threatened her sister.
She told police Devine said he would shoot her and kill himself. She described the relationship as “toxic” and claimed he abused her since they began dating in 2018, according to court records.
She alleged that the abuse included an incident in which Devine grabbed her by neck during an argument on Christmas Day in 2019 while on vacation in the Bahamas, according to records.
Judge Michelle Armour deemed Devine a danger after a pretrial detention hearing but found he could be released on bail with a GPS bracelet and other conditions.
Devine was ordered to surrender any weapons and his firearms license, submit to random alcohol testing and obtain a mental health evaluation, according to court records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.