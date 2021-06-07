WRENTHAM — A rookie state trooper arraigned Monday on domestic assault charges has been relieved of duty pending an internal hearing, a spokesperson for the state police said.
Trooper Michael Atton, 34, was arrested Saturday night at his Wrentham apartment by local police and pleaded innocent to domestic assault and battery.
His lawyer Daniel Moynihan said Atton, on the force for one year, denies the allegations.
His wife of four years told police her husband grabbed her arms and put them behind her back before pushing her to the ground about 3 p.m. Saturday, and has been abusive in the past.
She did not report the alleged assault but told an EMT who was called to the couple's apartment complex for a woman who fell out of a chair at the complex’s pool. The EMT told a police officer who also responded to the call.
A dangerousness hearing was in the process of being held Monday afternoon.
The Sun Chronicle has a reporter at the court and will update this story as more information becomes available.
