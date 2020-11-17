PLAINVILLE — The state board that regulates legal gambling sites will take up Plainridge Park Casino’s efforts to promote tourism when it holds its next virtual meeting Thursday.
The Massachusetts Gaming Commission meeting is set to take place via conference call at 10 a.m.
When the commission renewed Plainridge’s five-year license in September, nearly all the reports found the state’s only slots parler was in compliance when it came to safety, security, efforts to mitigate problem gambling and in spending and hiring locally.
Among the few areas faulted were some lapses in flagging the winnings of patrons who owed child support, as required by state law (those sums were later collected by the casino), and not meeting goals for promoting regional tourism and marketing. The license renewal authorization instructed the casino to improve in that area.
Thursday’s meeting agenda includes a vote on a Plainridge tourism plan, along with a review of the park’s quarterly report. A review of the quarterly report for Encore Boston Harbor in Everett, one of the state’s two resort casinos, is also on the agenda.
Workplace, supplier and diversity development for the coming year will also be discussed.
Members from the commission’s Investigations and Enforcement Bureau will provide on-site casino updates.
