Gov. Charlie Baker is looking to soften the blow of a state Supreme Judicial Court ruling that workers who are paid a commission are also entitled to overtime benefits.
The court made the ruling last spring in the case of Sullivan vs. Sleepy’s, with the defendant being a mattress store chain that didn’t give salespeople overtime.
It was ordered to pay $3.9 million to its workers.
The Baker administration has said the ruling creates an unanticipated liability for businesses such as furniture stores and car dealerships where sales people make all of their money from commissions.
It also said Sleepy’s was operating under guidance it had received from the state.
The governor’s proposal would exempt salespeople who make 100 percent commission from the ruling, which requires they be paid at least time and a half of the minimum wage for working more than 40 hours per week or on Sundays.
Democrats object, and it looks like the governor’s proposal will not be included in a supplemental budget the House will consider Wednesday.
State Sen. Becca Rausch, D-Needham, said she is concerned about the governor’s proposal and wants to know more.
But, state Rep. Steven Howitt, R-Seekonk, said he sees its merit. He said some businesses are threatening to close on Sundays if they have to pay time and a half.
Howitt also said he believes the problem will be largely resolved on its own because a new minimum wage law gradually eliminates overtime for Sundays and it increases the minimum wage to $15 an hour from its current $12.
