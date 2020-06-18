The state Supreme Judicial Court will soon decide a case of alleged racial profiling that may have a far-reaching impact on traffic stops by police.
Michael DelSignore, a lawyer who defends clients in Attleboro and Wrentham among other courts, said the SJC could decide to require police departments to keep statistics on the race of drivers.
Currently, police are not required to collect that information.
“We know there is racial profiling in traffic stops,” DelSignore, who specializes in drunken driving cases, said.
The death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis and the ensuing protests have focused attention on the treatment of black Americans by law enforcement nationwide.
“Officers have inherent biases that are a product of their culture,” DelSignore said, adding that a person may not be conscious of their bias.
“We all have biases,” he said.
Mark Leahy, executive director of the Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association, said it is difficult to make out a person’s appearance at night or if the vehicle has tinted windows.
Leahy, a retired police chief in Northboro, said his organization is working with the state Department of Public Safety and Security to devise a method of data collection “to see if there is profiling and if there is a problem to address it.”
“The problem is determining what the benchmark would be to measure against,” Leahy said.
Police do not just stop residents of their own communities but also vehicles from outside of them, and that alters demographics, he said.
“We want the method to be fair for all concerned,” Leahy said, adding that a better method may be to track citizen complaints.
In Attleboro, Police Chief Kyle Heagney recently released statistics on traffic stops at the request of protest organizers.
The data showed that 84 percent of motorists stopped in 2019 were white and 13 percent were black. The black population in Attleboro is about 3.3 percent, according to the U.S. Census.
Echoing Leahy’s point, Heagney said people from nearby communities with larger minority populations than Attleboro also drive into the city, which affects the data.
The case before the SJC involves a young black man, Edward Long, who was stopped by the Boston Police gang unit for an inspection sticker infraction in 2017.
Police determined he was wanted on a warrant for failing to appear in court on charges of driving without a license and refusing to identify himself, according to court filings. Police later searched the car, which was not registered to Long, and found a gun in the vehicle.
In superior court, Long’s lawyer presented statistical evidence that showed the two officers patrolled neighborhoods that were almost 45 percent black but that black drivers accounted for 80 percent of the officers’ traffic stops over the course of six years.
The statistical evidence also accounted for traffic in the area from surrounding communities that were predominately white.
In superior court, the judge denied Long’s motion to suppress evidence in the case and found the statistics unconvincing. The SJC took the case on appeal before trial.
The American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts and the state Committee for Public Counsel Services filed friend-of-the-court briefs in support of Long.
The lawyers and DelSignore say the court should review the standard they set in a 2008 case concerning what type of proof a defendant must show to establish that police action was done in violation of the equal protection clause.
Since 2008, the lawyers noted, the SJC has found no case where a defendant who has alleged racial profiling has had evidence suppressed under its legal framework.
In the ACLU brief, the lawyers argued that the SJC had said it would wait to review the 2008 case when a defendant has laid the proper foundation to claim racial bias.
“This is the case that the court was waiting for. In the superior court, Mr. Long presented overwhelming statistical evidence that the officers involved in this case engaged in racial profiling,” the brief said.
If the court decides not to require police keep racial statistical data, DelSignore said, it could send the case back down to superior court for more hearings.
Oral arguments in the Long case were heard in March. DelSignore said the SJC typically decides cases in three to six months.
“It could be any day now,” DelSignore said.
