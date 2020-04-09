REHOBOTH — The state’s highest court will hear arguments Friday on the appeal of a local mother serving a life sentence for killing her 2-year-old son in 2010.
Kimberly Peno contends she did not receive a fair trial and is asking the state Supreme Judicial Court to grant her a new one or reduce her first-degree murder conviction.
The arguments will be done by teleconference because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Peno was 44 when she was convicted of first-degree murder in December 2015 for killing her son Timothy Peno. She is serving a mandatory life prison sentence without the possibility of parole.
She was convicted of beating the boy at the Blanding Road home she shared with her husband and younger son. She was pregnant at the time and was on a cocaine and alcohol binge, according court records.
The boy died at Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence.
Peno, who did not testify in her own defense, blamed her husband. Joseph Peno, who testified against her.
Peno’s appellate lawyer, Robert Shaw of Cambridge, argued in court papers that the trial judge allowed prejudicial testimony and the prosecutor gave an “inflammatory” closing argument.
In response, the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office argued that the judge did not abuse her discretion in allowing into evidence testimony regarding Peno’s use of drugs and alcohol while she was pregnant with Timothy, and her neglectful care afterward.
The district attorney’s office also argued in court papers that the prosecutor’s closing argument was merely a summary of the evidence against Peno and was not “inflammatory.”
Before she lived with her husband and two children in Rehoboth, Peno lost custody of four other children while residing in Rhode Island, according to news accounts around the time of her arrest.
