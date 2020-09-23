The poet’s road not taken could be taken more often when new exit numbers on local interstates, including I-95 and I-495, start going up next month.
The $2.8 million project, first announced last year, will replace the current exit numbers with mile-based numbers, according to the state Department of Transportation.
The changes are federally mandated and 90 percent of the cost will come from federal coffers.
But in an effort to avoid confusion, the old numbers will remain in place for about two years, according to a blog post by MassDOT.
Here are some of the changes coming to The Sun Chronicle area.
On I-95:
- Exit 2 A/B in Attleboro connecting to U.S. 1 will remain Exit 2 A/B.
- Exit 3 (NB) in Attleboro connecting to Route 123 will become Exit 4 (NB).
- Exit 3 A/B (SB) in Attleboro connecting to Route 123 will become Exit 4 A/B.
- Exit 4 in Attleboro connecting to I-295 will be come Exit 6.
- Exit 5 in North Attleboro connecting to Robert F. Toner Boulevard and Route 152 will become Exit 7.
- Exit 6 A/B in Mansfield connecting to I-495 will become Exit 12 A/B.
- Exit 7 A/B in Mansfield connecting to Route 140 will become Exit 13 A/B.
- Exit 8 in Foxboro connecting to South Main Street and Mechanic Street will become Exit 17.
On I-495:
- Exit 10 in Norton connecting to Route 123 will become Exit 27.
- Exit 11 (SB) in Norton connecting to Route 140 (SB) will become Exit 30 (SB).
- Exit 12 in Mansfield connecting to Route 140 (NB) will become Exit 31.
- Exit 13 A/B in Mansfield connecting to I-95 will become Exit 33 A/B.
- Exit 14 A/B in Plainville connecting to U.S. 1 will become Exit 36 A/B.
- Exit 15 in Wrentham connecting to Route 1A will become Exit 38.
- For all new exit numbers go to www.newmassexits.com
