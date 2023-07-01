ATTLEBORO — The state’s secretary of transportation is slated to visit the South Attleboro commuter rail station Monday.
State Rep. Jim Hawkins, D-Attleboro, said the visit by Secretary Gina Fiandaca had been long planned.
“It’s for her to see the station and why we need to move ahead on it,” he said.
Hawkins said she’ll be accompanied by a team from the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority. The visit is scheduled for 12:30 p.m.
Her tour of the facility comes after a story appeared in The Sun Chronicle on Friday detailing delays in the reconstruction of the station.
In the story, MBTA spokesperson Lisa Battiston said demolition has been temporarily “paused” due to procedural issues and will resume in approximately eight weeks, pending review and approval by Amtrak.
“The team is working through issues with the contractor to ensure demolition work is performed safely,” Battiston said.
Meanwhile, the governor’s office released a statement saying it is committed to re-opening the South Attleboro station, but money must be found for the work first.
“The project is 100% designed, and we continue to explore opportunities to secure the necessary funding for construction,” Battiston said.
The station closed in the winter of 2021 because the pedestrian overpass from the parking lot to the train stop was deemed unsafe. The lot has approximately 575 parking spaces.
The projected cost to rebuild the station is $70 million.
Earlier this year another MBTA station opened a few miles down the road, at the Pawtucket-Central Falls line, drawing some Attleboro area commuters and Rhode Islanders who had once used the South Attleboro station. That parking lot has space for 200 vehicles.
The lot at the downtown Attleboro station can accommodate approximately 790 vehicles.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.
