ATTLEBORO — The Jewelry City Steampunk Festival has become another victim of the coronavirus pandemic.
The annual educational festival, a celebration of the subculture of steampunk, has been postponed to 2022, organizers say.
“COVID-19 has affected all areas of the festival and the leaders felt it was prudent to postpone this year’s event to focus on 2022,” festival director Heather Rockwood said.
“Jewelry City Steampunk Festival wishes to express gratitude to the Attleboro and steampunk communities, performers, vendors, programs, volunteers, attendees and venues for their understanding and commiseration,” Rockwood added. “Without the community, JCSF would not be the city-wide festival it has become over these last five years.”
The festival director also expressed gratitude to the Attleboro Cultural Council, the first supporter of the festival.
Last year’s festival was held over three days in November but virtually because of COVID-19.
Event organizers partnered with DoubleACS, Attleboro’s cable TV station, and WARA 1320 AM, the city’s radio station, and they both broadcast live and rebroadcast festival programming.
Social media was also used to air activities.
The festival is usually a free, one-day event in downtown Attleboro.
