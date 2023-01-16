REHOBOTH -- Hockey families in the Attleboro area put hockey sticks outside their front doors Monday in tribute to Dylan Quinn, who was remembered for his love of the sport and as a friend and teammate to many.
The goalie for the Southeastern/Bristol Plymouth Hawks died after a single-vehicle crash in Berkley Sunday morning. He was a passenger in a pickup truck.
The night before, the Bristol Plymouth Regional Technical School sophomore – number 33 -- helped his team beat Stoughton/Brockton 5-1.
“Dylan was an avid hockey player, snowboarder and overall athlete. He was an adventurer and lover of nature. He is greatly missed,” Kerry Bennett of Rehoboth wrote on a GoFundMe page started Monday for his family.
Bennett said his parents Cara and Mike and his younger brother Connor are in shock and grief.
“Our hearts are just shattered and likely even if you do not know the family maybe you can perhaps imagine the immense pain and grief they are going through right now,” Bennett wrote.
The high school hockey community from all over the state was also mourning the high school student.
Under the hashtag #sticksoutfordylan on social media, photographs were posted of hockey sticks outside the front doors of homes of hockey parents and players.
Competing teams posted their condolences.
“The BIG RED HOCKEY family is heartbroken to hear of the passing of Dylan Quinn. We're sending our thoughts, prayers and love to the Southeastern/BP hockey community and all of Dylan's family and friends,” North Hockey Boosters posted.
“The Tri-County family is saddened to learn of the loss of one of our own, Dylan Quinn. The Quinn family has been part of TCS for many years. Join us in leaving sticks out in memory of #33. Our hearts, thoughts and prayers go out to his family and loved ones as they mourn his passing,” Tri-County Saints Youth Hockey posted.
Bishop Feehan Boys Hockey posted: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Dylan Quinn and the entire Bristol/Plymouth Community after learning of this tragic loss.”
The Attleboro High School hockey team said there will be a moment of silence at their game Monday night in memory of Quinn.
“The Attleboro Hockey Family mourns the loss of friend and teammate to many, Dylan Quinn. We stand with the Quinn family and Southeastern Regional-Bristol Plymouth Hockey in honoring and remembering Dylan's young life,” the team posted on its Facebook page.
Grief counselors were at Bristol Plymouth Monday for students, staff and others in the school community.
Quinn was a passenger in a Mazda pickup driven by a 16-year-old friend, whose name authorities did not release.
The truck hit a utility pole and a tree and rolled over on Myricks Street in Berkley. The two boys had just left a Dunkin prior to the 7:30 a.m. crash, according to the Bristol County district attorney’s office.
Quinn was pronounced dead after being brought to St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford. The driver suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence.
The cause of the crash is under investigation by Berkley and state police.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.