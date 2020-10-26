ATTLEBORO — Some city residents were jolted by a coronavirus alert texted to their phones by state health officials at 5 p.m. on Monday.
The alert was sent to 23 communities statewide with the highest coronavirus numbers as a reminder to be wary and follow safety protocols, a state official said.
Attleboro, which has been in the coronavirus red zone for four consecutive weeks, was the only community in the 10-community Sun Chronicle circulation area to receive the notice, although Seekonk and Wrentham are also in the red zone.
Last week, the city’s virus numbers decreased slightly from an average daily case rate of 12.7 for the week ending Oct. 14 to 12.0 for the week ending Oct. 22.
Mayor Paul Heroux said the alert was sent to reinforce warnings about the virus.
“It is the state’s way to try to increase a sense of urgency with this issue,” the mayor said in an email. “It was supposed to be modeled after an Amber alert.”
Amber alerts are text messages sent by law enforcement to notify the public about missing children thought to have been abducted.
Tory Mazzola of the state’s COVID-19 Response Command Center said the alert was a reminder for people to stay vigilant.
“It was sent to communities with the highest COVID numbers,” he said in an email to The Sun Chronicle. “Last week, it went to Chelsea, Everett, Lynn, Lawrence, Revere and other high risk communities, and this week it went to another round of high risk communities, including Attleboro.
“We do monitor the data daily and decided to send this to these communities to remind residents to stay vigilant and not let down their guard. It is the best way to protect friends, families and neighbors.”
Last Thursday, the state reported that 76 cities and towns were in the coronavirus red zone.
That number was up from 63 the week before and 40 the week before that.
Attleboro had the 33rd highest infection rate — 12 over a 14-day period based on a population of 100,000.
On Thursday, Sturdy Memorial Hospital listed 27 coronavirus patients with eight in the intensive care unit, according to the state Department of Public Health.
On Monday, those numbers had gone down to 15 patients with one patient in the ICU.
Meanwhile, statewide numbers surged over the weekend.
DPH reported that there were more than 1,000 new cases on each of the last three days — Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
The last time there were at least three consecutive days with 1,000 or more new cases was between May 13 and May 18.
The worst week of the pandemic was the week ending April 25 when 16,976 cases were reported in one week, an average of 2,425 cases a day.
The coronavirus warning texted to city residents offered advice to stem the spread of the disease.
“COVID19 is a serious threat in Attleboro. Wear a mask. Wash your hands. Keep your distance. Do not share food drinks utensils. Stay home if sick. Get a free COVID test. Stop gatherings with family and friends. Protect you and your loved ones. For more info visit mass.gov/stopcovid19.”
The message went out in English and Spanish.
Heroux said he asked the state to send it in Portuguese as well, but it was not immediately clear if that was done.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.