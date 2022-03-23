MANSFIELD — A Rhode Island man allegedly stole a shuttle bus from Boston Children’s Hospital Wednesday afternoon and led police on a high-speed chase that ended in Mansfield.
The empty shuttle bus, which was left unattended with the keys in the ignition, was reported stolen around 1 p.m. by Boston police.
State police started pursuing the vehicle after seeing it cruising down Interstate 95 at more than 80 mph, authorities said.
The bus was equipped with GPS that showed it traveling on I-93 to I-95 South, state police said.
The bus then exited the highway onto Route 140 in Mansfield, and state police said the active pursuit was called off for public safety reasons.
The bus stopped at a home at 505 West St. and the driver bailed out of the vehicle, hiding under a truck in a dirt driveway at that address, police said.
The suspect, identified as Andre Biggs, 32, of Providence, was arrested about 1:20 p.m. and taken to the Foxboro State Police barracks, police said.
Biggs was charged with operating a stolen motor vehicle, reckless operation, and other vehicular charges.
He was reportedly wearing a Boston Children’s Hospital pass.
Biggs is expected to be arraigned Thursday in Attleboro District Court, police said.
“Troopers from both the Foxboro and Milton Barracks did excellent work in locating the stolen vehicle, staying on the fleeing suspect, and ultimately taking him into custody,” state police spokesman Dave Procopio said.
Mansfield police said they weren’t involved in the incident.