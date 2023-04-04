North Attleboro Election
Candidates and supporters stand at the entrance to the North Attleboro high school-middle school complex Tuesday to greet voters.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

NORTH ATTLEBORO — James Gideon Gaudette and incumbent Sarah Stone were elected to the school committee among a crowded field in Tuesday’s annual town election.

Gaudette, the top vote-getter with 887 votes, and Stone, with 865 votes, captured two three-year school board seats among six overall candidates in the race.