NORTH ATTLEBORO — James Gideon Gaudette and incumbent Sarah Stone were elected to the school committee among a crowded field in Tuesday’s annual town election.
Gaudette, the top vote-getter with 887 votes, and Stone, with 865 votes, captured two three-year school board seats among six overall candidates in the race.
The candidates on the losing end were Zach Achin, 579 votes; Marjorie Avarista, 347 votes; Kathleen Prescott, 339 votes; and Aaron Whirl, 229 votes.
Prescott, a town council member, chose to run for school committee rather than seek re-election to that post. Her son Aidan Prescott lost in a bid for town council.
The other school committee seat expiring is held by John Costello, who ran for town council. He was appointed in September to fill out the unexpired term of James McKenna who had resigned.
Gaudette is director of technology at Whitman-Hanson Regional School District. He worked 16 years in the North Attleboro school system, and has experience as a teacher, assistant principal, principal and transportation director during a 25-year educational career.
“I am so humbled to have received the most votes and to win a seat on the school committee,” Gaudette said. “I can’t thank all of the voters enough for taking time out of their day to vote for me. I also want to thank all of the sign holders for volunteering today. Special thanks to my family for their support.
“I hope this win is a reflection of the relationships I formed during my 16 years working for” North Attleboro schools, Gaudette added. “I’m excited to get back to work for the students and staff.”
Stone, co-founder and president of Our Open Umbrella Inc., is a former RTM member who has been finishing her first three-year term on the school board.
Key decisions by the school board in the upcoming term will be planning a new high school and long overdue, multi-million dollar repairs to aging school buildings.
The budget is also a growing concern as layoffs are planned because of the loss of COVID money and rising special education and utility expenses.
A total of 1,819 or 8.14% of the town’s 22,358 registered voters turned out to the high school poll.
Turnout two years ago when all the council seats were expiring was just 1,583 or 7.4%, but a mere 818 or 3.7% cast ballots last year when four candidates ran for two school board seats.
There were unopposed candidates on the ballot for electric commission, board of public works and park commission.
The electric commission will have a new member as Gregg Ellis was the sole official candidate for a three-year term. Incumbent Dale Langille didn’t run.
For board of public works, also a three-year term, Donald Cerrone had no challenger to keep his seat.
Running unopposed for two three-year park commission seats were commissioners John Ruppert and Tom Difiore.