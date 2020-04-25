ATTLEBORO -- The Stop & Shop in South Attleboro was reported robbed by a masked man Saturday afternoon.
The robbery was reported about 2:30 p.m. and the suspect fled on foot toward Route 1, police said.
The man, who was wearing a surgical mask and sunglasses, showed a note to a clerk to obtain money, police said.
The suspect was described as white man, in his 40s, about 5-foot, 4-inches, thin build, and wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, camo baseball cap, black sneakers, and blue work gloves.
The man may have fled in a dark colored sedan on Route 1, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.