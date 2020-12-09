MANSFIELD — Stop & Shop will unveil its remodeled store at 377 Chauncy St. this weekend, starting on Friday.
New features include an expanded produce department, enhanced bakery with fresh desserts, plus more fresh prepared lunch and dinner solutions, the company said.
Additional highlights are an updated deli department with grab-and-go sliced meats and cheeses; an expanded dairy department; a dedicated section for gluten-free items; a dedicated Baby & Toddler section; and displays for sale items at the end of aisles.
The store will also have its first-ever custom salad station at Stop & Shop from Chowbotics.
The reopening will feature giveaways and samples including a prepackaged slice of celebratory cake to take home, holiday activity books for children and gift cards to try the new salad station. “Build Your Own Pizza” giveaways will also be provided to customers, while supplies last.
Also, the store will be donating $1,000 in cash and $500 in product to the West Side Benevolent Circle, a nonprofit that helps with food, clothing and housing costs for local veterans, senior citizens and families in need.
