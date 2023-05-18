Stop & Shop will cut single-use plastic bags from all its stores across the Northeast by July, the company says.
The company said in a statement Tuesday that paper bags will still be available but at a 10-cent charge. It’s all an effort to help the environment by encouraging shoppers to use reusable bags.
Single-use plastic bags are hard to recycle because they can get caught up in the processing equipment at plants, according to the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection. While some stores will accept them in specific recycling receptacles, they can often wind up in the trash.
While Massachusetts doesn’t have a statewide law on the books, some communities have passed ordinances to reduce their use.