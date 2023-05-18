Paper vs Plastic
Supermarket chains started using single-use plastic bags in the 1980s, but are now shifting toward reusable bags, like these at Stop & Shop which will be eliminating single-use plastic bags in its stores in the Northeast by July 1.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

Stop & Shop will cut single-use plastic bags from all its stores across the Northeast by July, the company says.

The company said in a statement Tuesday that paper bags will still be available but at a 10-cent charge. It’s all an effort to help the environment by encouraging shoppers to use reusable bags.