WRENTHAM — Two recently installed stop signs on a local road have divided the dozens of residents who live on East Side Road, with some deliberately running the signs and others blowing their horns in protest when they come to them.
The town in mid-July put the signs up at the request of a few residents who had complained about speeding along the lengthy road that runs from South Street (Route 1A) to the shores of Lake Pearl.
However, many residents were caught by surprise by the signs, and more than 50 residents turned out to last week’s selectmen meeting — easily the most to turn out for a board meeting in years — and the issue was debated for about two hours.
Many want the signs to come down, finding them inconvenient and annoying, while several want to see them remain for safety, and the town has received many letters and emails on the matter.
“We don’t speed,” Diane Duffey said. “It seems a solution put in place to address a small percentage of the population.”
Others want the stop signs to stay.
“It has helped,” Martha Pirone said of the signs slowing down drivers on the straight part of the road. “We have a concern with speeders.”
Pirone, who has lived on the street for 42 years, said she is worried about the safety of children walking and biking and noted runners from King Philip Regional High School use the road. “There have been near misses,” she said.
Ronald Petrucci agreed. “Cars go fast. There is a problem there,” Petrucci said, adding his concerns about the safety of young children and dog walkers. “The stop signs are working. I’ve seen a difference with speed.”
Carol Cove said she helped start the campaign for the signs, adding a petition was signed by 15 homeowners. “We think it’s a chronic problem,” she said of speeding she has seen from the day she moved in three years ago. “All we want to do is keep the neighborhood safe.”
Selectmen Chairman Joseph Botaish said his board discussed the situation at more than one meeting and felt the stop signs would be the least invasive step.
Police Chief William McGrath said East Side Road is among the top 5 streets his department fields complaints about.
“Complaints about speeding have been going on for years,” McGrath said, adding of the signs: “I thought it was a great idea.”
Police presence had been increased on that road and others in town because of growing traffic problems, and the town has two digital and portable speed signs, but those measures only go so far, McGrath said.
The road has a posted 30 mph speed limit.
McGrath suggested considering the installation of speed humps, which are lower and less intrusive than speed bumps.
Resident Steven Duffey recommended “slow children” signs be posted.
While several roads in town with increased traffic such as Madison, Thurston and Williams streets are used as cut-throughs, East Side Road isn’t. Most of the traffic on the road is from residents and there are about 100 homes along it.
Selectmen were asked to take another vote on the signs, but held off, wishing to review the matter with other town officials.
Selectman Stephen Langley, who lives on East Side Road, has been attacked on social media for voting for the signs June 18. Some residents contend it was a conflict of interest.
Langley said he didn’t overly support the signs and only voted on the matter after looking into the situation and believing it wasn’t a problem.
Botaish informed residents if they feel there are any ethical issues in town, the recourse is with the state.
As for Langley, he is seeking clarification from town counsel before another vote is taken.
“I am saddened by the accusations of abuse of power of my position,” Langley said. “All I was trying to do is help people.”
