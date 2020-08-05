Even without a direct hit, the fast-moving Tropical Storm Isaias managed to knock down a lot of trees and power lines, leaving thousands in the Attleboro area still without electricity Wednesday.
Tree service cleanup crews were out in full force Wednesday cutting downed trees on homes and streets while National Grid workers restored power. The utility estimated some will be without power until 7 a.m. Friday.
“It’s pretty busy,” Ron Goyette of Out On A Limb Tree Service, said, adding that his company answered 16 emergency calls in 16 hours.
Despite the lack of sustained rain to soak the ground and loosen roots and wind gusts of only about 40 mph, the fast-moving storm caused more damage than what was expected, Goyette and other tree experts said.
“I think it’s a little bit of a warning that if we’re going to get hit with a real one we’re going to have real problems,” Goyette said. “I was a little shocked at the amount of damage.”
“I think it did a lot more damage than expected,” said Kevin Fuoco of Bulldog Stump Grinding. “There’s a lot of power outages and a lot of trees down.”
“There are a lot of trees that went through houses,” said Tony Shaw of Tony’s Tree Service. “I thought we weren’t going to get it.”
One Norton family was among the unfortunate who bore the brunt of the storm when a large oak tree fell on their Reservoir Street home.
“Obviously, there’s substantial damage, but we’re all OK. Everything will be fine,” said the 38-year-old man, who did not want to be named.
He and his 38-year-old girlfriend were in the kitchen while their 4-year-old son was safe in the basement when he said he heard the tree snap.
“I heard a snap and I told her to run,” the man said, adding that he covered his girlfriend as they moved to the hallway before the tree hit where they had been standing.
The man said he was waiting for an insurance adjuster to come and examine the damage. He said his family could temporarily stay in their camper until repairs are made.
The call was one of 21 service calls Norton firefighters responded to in six hours during the height of the storm.
While some had to contend with downed trees, thousands more were still without electricity by Wednesday morning and afternoon.
At its height, the storm knocked out power to over 22,000 homes and businesses in the Attleboro area, including more than half of Rehoboth and almost half of Attleboro.
By 4 p.m. Wednesday, nearly 6,900 homes and businesses were still without power. About a third of those were in Attleboro. Also hard hit were parts of Seekonk, Rehoboth and Plainville. Roads in some towns were still closed due to fallen trees and power lines by mid-afternoon.
National Grid says there are 2,500 crew members working around the clock in New England, including forestry workers. They are working as quickly and safely as possible in what the utility described as very labor-intensive cleanup and restoration work.
Many of the power failures in Plainville were blamed on a broken utility pole on West Bacon Street that was expected to take an extended period of time to repair.
Plainville fire officials were warning residents using portable generators to make sure they are outside with good ventilation. Fumes from the generators can be dangerous and even deadly if they get into a home.
In Seekonk, where 1,249 were still without power by noon Wednesday, workers at Seekonk Library set up a temporary charging station for residents to charge their cellphones.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.