A fast-moving thunder-and-lightning storm drenched the area late Wednesday afternoon, causing flash flooding in several communities and widespread power failures in West Mansfield.
Traffic signals were temporarily knocked out at the Mansfield Crossing shopping center at the Route 140 intersections with School and Chauncy streets, and a wire was reported down across Gilbert Street, police said.
Downtown North Attleboro, Attleboro, Seekonk and Rehoboth reported flooding, with about 1 to 2 inches of rain falling in a brief period of time.
In the northern part of Seekonk, Bakers Corner at Newman Avenue (Route 152) and Central Avenue/Pine Street was flooded, with about 1 foot of water reported in some spots due to clogged storm drains.
Pawtucket was also hard hit. The well-known "S" curve on Interstate 95 was flooded, jamming traffic.
In Norton, firefighters responded to the area of 86 West Main St. for a report of damage at a utility pole believed to have been caused by lightning.
And across the area, residents were dealing with flooded basements.
Wednesday was the fifth straight day of afternoon storms but Thursday and Friday are forecast to be dry, meteorologists say.
About an inch of rain was recorded by the Attleboro Water Department Wednesday afternoon, and over an inch was registered earlier in the week.
The rain followed drought-like conditions the past several weeks that prompted area communities including Foxboro, Plainville, Norfolk and Norton to implement and enhance outdoor water restrictions.
