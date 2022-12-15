APTOPIX Winter Weather Louisiana

Damage is seen Wednesday along Schoolhouse Road in Killona, La., after a tornado moved through area. The same storm system was due to hit New England Friday.

 Associated Press

A massive storm that brought highway-closing blizzards to the Midwest and spawned deadly tornadoes in the South is sweeping through this area.

Heavy rain and strong winds were forecast to begin overnight Friday and last through Saturday morning, when rain could turn into some snow, meteorologists said. The worst of the storm is expected Friday.