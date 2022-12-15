A massive storm that brought highway-closing blizzards to the Midwest and spawned deadly tornadoes in the South is sweeping through this area.
Heavy rain and strong winds were forecast to begin overnight Friday and last through Saturday morning, when rain could turn into some snow, meteorologists said. The worst of the storm is expected Friday.
Winds gusting over 30 mph could lead to power failures, area residents and businesses were warned.
Rain could reach up to 2 inches, which likely will cause some street flooding.
Friday’s morning and evening commutes are expected to be a challenge for drivers.
A wind advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for coastal areas where winds could top 50 mph.
The expansive storm is expected to bring snow west of Worcester but should be out of the area later Saturday. Sunny and dry weather is forecast for the rest of the weekend and into at least early next week.
MassDOT is advising the public to plan ahead if traveling through Saturday, especially in the western part of Massachusetts where up to 2 feet of snow is forecast.
“Plan ahead and make smart decisions about travel as conditions will vary region to region,” MassDOT Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver said.
Utilities this week have been preparing for the storm’s wintry mix and high winds.
“The primary concerns associated with this storm are accumulations of wet heavy snow and gusting winds expected to impact Western and Central Massachusetts, counties, including the Berkshires, Franklin, Hampshire, and Hampden, as well as high winds and rain expected to impact Eastern Massachusetts, Nantucket, and coastal regions of Massachusetts,” National Grid said. “The wind gusts and accumulation of heavy snow have the potential to damage trees and knock down power wires, causing power outages across the region.”