What could easily be the biggest snowstorm of this mild winter is forecast to begin Monday night and last into Tuesday.
The storm, which could bring up to 6 inches to the Attleboro area, will miss the Monday evening commute but is expected to disrupt Tuesday morning’s commute.
The National Weather Service office in Norton forecasts 3 to 6 inches in the region.
The track of the storm and temperatures will determine the amount of snow and how much, if any, of the precipitation is rain, meteorologists said.
The storm will follow snow that fell during a frigid Saturday.
A total of 1 1/2 inches was recorded by the Attleboro Water Department — the only measurable snow in February for a month that typically gets 11 3/4 inches.
Mansfield and Taunton got an inch of snow Saturday.
That snow was on the heels of a cold front that blew in Friday night and Saturday morning, which brought lows in the teens that felt like single digits with the wind.
There were a few accidents, some serious, Saturday afternoon in the area as snow landed.
In Cumberland, a tractor-trailer transporting road treating material rolled over on Interstate 295 South.
Road crews were able to clear most of the debris off the highway by 4 p.m. Saturday.
The truck driver was injured, authorities said.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
In Taunton, also on Saturday afternoon, a car accident closed a section of routes 24 and 140.
The car crashed into the construction barriers on Route 24 North at Route 140 South about 3 p.m., state police said.
Police shut down parts of both highways and the on-ramp to Route 140 South for roughly an hour.
The driver was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford with serious injuries, officials said.
The cause of that crash is also under investigation.
The mild winter has seen more rain than snow and is attributed to upper air flows coming from the warmer Southwest more than the usual cold north, meteorologists say.
December normally receives 8 inches of snow on average, but this winter saw just 1 1/2 inches, and January, that typically has 11 inches, got only 2 3/4 inches, Attleboro Water Department records show.
Saturday had a low temperature of 15 at 5 a.m. that felt like 12 with the wind, and a high temp of just 22 at 2 p.m., the water department said.
Sunday warmed up, with a high of 40 at 4 p.m. and low of 17 at midnight.