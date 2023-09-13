ATTLEBORO — While Hurricane Lee is still far away, local officials are preparing for whatever it brings this weekend.
As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center the “cone of uncertainty” had Lee arriving on Friday at 8 p.m. but Lee is expected to be off-shore and inflict minimal damage.
But the “cone of uncertainty” means just that. It’s uncertain where it will go so preparations are needed.
Currently the forecast has Lee coming ashore in Maine on Saturday at 8 a.m.
Mayor Cathleen DeSimone said Attleboro residents can go to the DPW yard on Lamb Street and fill as many as 20 sandbags to protect their property.
“At the moment we are monitoring the storm because its path is still not clear,” DeSimone said in an email to The Sun Chronicle. “The state has daily briefings that Fire Chief LaChance is attending for up to date info. It’s too soon to tell where the storm is headed, but if it heads our way all of the usual precautions will be taken. And residents will also need to take proper precautions to protect themselves, their homes, and their property.”
The DPW yard is open for sandbags from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
DPW Superintendent Mike Tyler said the word definitely got out because in less than an hour 25 people showed up to fill bags.
“We think this will help the households,” he said.
He said his crews are spending most of the day going to culverts that gave them problems on Monday to make sure they are not clogged with debris.
“We’re cleaning out culverts in low lying areas and making sure they don’t have any obstructions in them,” Tyler said.
But he said most of the culverts were overwhelmed.
“They just can’t take any more water,” he said.
Some people noticed weeds growing out of storm drains and wondered if that stopped the drainage of some streets.
But the rain was so heavy Tyler doubted it.
He said his catch basin cleaner has been in the shop for more than a month which throws the cleaning schedule way off.
Tyler said the days for his crews are long.
“We plan on being here until we’re not needed any more,” he said.
Meanwhile, over on County Street where the Ten Mile River runs under the road, the river had receded about 2 feet under the bridge.
On Tuesday it was right up to the road level and that section of the road was closed, causing a traffic jam in the downtown.
Attleboro Jewelers was busy cleaning out.
It hired A Moving Experience from Mansfield to move all its display cases, which were warped and waterlogged.
The plan was to throw them in a dumpster out back.
There was at least 8 inches of water in the store. A lot wasn’t functioning, including the phones, but the lights were on.
One of the employees, who didn’t want to be named, described the process as “chaotic and a nightmare.”
Nancy Young owner of the shop said she hopes to reopen next week.
Next door at Dema Threads the floor and the lower walls were damaged.
Jayana Heruka, whose mom owns the shop, said repairs are slated soon.
She said customers just started to walk in so the shop serviced them on Wednesday.
Arthur Bombardier, owner of Tex Barry’s Coney Island Hot Dogs, which is right on the river, said he “lucked out.”
He said the river only infiltrated through a crawl space under his building and ran out the front door.
Bombardier said there was some infiltration at the back door, but no damage was done and he was open and selling hot dogs on Wednesday.
“There was no water in the main part of the building,” he said. “I lucked out.”
Rugs placed at the front door were soaked and it took some time to dry them out, Bombardier said.
He said it’s the fourth time his business has flooded; 1998, 2005 and 2010 being the others.
Asked if he planned to move his business, he said no.
“I’m hoping to last until I retire, but that won’t be too soon,” Bombardier said.
Other businesses hit were Heller’s Photography and Women at Work Museum along with the Skyrock Brewery.
Wednesday night’s public workshop for the Open Space and Recreation Plan was postponed due to the weather and potential flooding.
A new date for the workshop will be selected soon.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.