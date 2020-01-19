With the weekend weather forecast calling for snowy conditions, the staff at Attleboro’s Capron Park Zoo already had their protocol underway on Saturday morning to ensure the safety of the animals during the storm.
In the daylight hours, while the skies were overcast and the temperatures only in the 20’s, Zoo Director Lew Stevens and his staff were busy with the necessary preparations, such as changing the animals’ bedding, ensuring they had enough food and water, and making sure the furnaces and heaters in each of the buildings were in working order.
Additionally, if high winds are expected, zoo employees also take precautions in securing the exhibit’s fences and other items that could cause damage and hazards. Tree limbs around the animals’ enclosures are also monitored.
With their senses alert to the imminent New England weather, Stevens said many of the animals get “more frisky” in the calm before the storm.
“They know something’s up,” he said.
In particular, the African lions were more vocal on Saturday morning, with the two females bantering and chasing each other around their exhibit.
And the energy level of Lacey, an Amur leopard, was also up a few notches.
“She seems to enjoy the cold weather,” Stevens said. “She’ll clear the back wall to the fence in three bounds.”
One important part of the protocol is keeping watch of the outdoor temperatures. At 40 degrees, that’s when Stevens and the staff start determining which animals need to stay in or out of their inner pens.
Among those animals who are more vulnerable to colder temperatures are the lions, bears, kangaroos and the warty pig. Others, such as the red pandas, lemurs and leopards, are not as susceptible to the cold.
“In a zoo, you’re always looking at the weather,” Stevens said. “You really need to stay ahead of it throughout the year. It’s something you can’t ignore in a zoo.”
While the weekend weather system was not a blockbuster, Stevens said that in a more significant storm, the zoo staff start preparing even sooner, not just for the animals, but for their own commute.
Fortunately, Stevens said, there are two staff members who live within walking distance of the zoo, and are able to stay overnight to keep an eye on things and do double-checks throughout the day.
One of those employees is Stephanie Mitchell, the head zookeeper.
“We have a great staff, a very attentive staff, and everyone is very passionate about their job,” Mitchell said.
Mitchell also observes the change in the animals’ energy level before a storm.
“They’re a little more active and a little more anticipatory,” she said.
If the animals are not able to be outside, Mitchell and the other staff members do extra enrichment programs with the animals to keep them occupied.
“It’s like when you have kids inside during winter break, and they’re antsy to get outside,” Mitchell said.
But once the weather clears and pathways are cleared in the snow for the animals to move, there’s plenty of time for play.
“The female lions love the snow,” Mitchell said. “They’ll play in it, and roll around in it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.