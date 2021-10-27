Damaging winds and rain knocked out power in the Attleboro area and region, felling trees, blocking roads and forcing officials to close schools for the day Wednesday.
Winds gusted to 43 mph about midnight, knocking out power to over 23,600 customers in The Sun Chronicle readership area which includes 10 communities.
Wind gusts of up to 50 mph were reported in Wrentham, according to the National Weather Service in Norton.
The Attleboro water department reported 0.84 inches of rain since Tuesday morning.
While rain was not the major problem, the wind was blowing trees -- still filled with leaves -- down on power lines.
Police and fire officials were busy Wednesday morning responding to downed trees and wires, blocking roads.
In Norton, firefighters responded to a tree into a house on Oak Street.
In Rehoboth, 3,820 customers -- or 72 percent of the town -- were without power at about 7:30 a.m.
In Seekonk, 4,443 customers -- 67 percent of the town -- were without power.
Those latter two communities were the hardest hit.
In Attleboro, 4,297 customers were without power, or 21 % of the city. Foxboro has 60 % of the town without power.
In Mansfield, 1,800 customers were without power as of 8 a.m., according to Joseph Sollecito, general manager of the town's electric department.
Most of the customers were in East Mansfield but some streets in downtown were also out. Sollecito said he could not estimate when the power would be restored but said crews were out to restore power as soon as possible.
Officials warn people to stay away from downed wires and assume they are charged with power.
School closings included Attleboro, Norton, Foxboro, Mansfield, Seekonk and the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional school system.
Bishop Feehan High School in Attleboro was delayed by two hours.
In North Attleboro, fallen trees were blocking some bus routes delaying bus drivers, according to a tweet at 8 a.m. from the North Attleboro Public Schools.
Commuter trains on the Attleboro line were running 15 to 25 minutes late due to weather-related issues, according to the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority.
Courts in Bristol and Norfolk counties, including district courts in Attleboro, Wrentham and Taunton, and superior courts in Fall River and Dedham, will not open until noon.
Any jurors affected should call 1-800-THEJURY, according to the state Trial Court.
Most areas of the state have already received 1 to 2 inches of rain since Tuesday, while some areas in the southeastern part have already had gotten up to 4 inches.
National Grid estimates power will be restored around noon in the Attleboro area.
