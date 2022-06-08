A storm that moved through the area early Wednesday morning knocked out electricity to nearly 2,000 homes and businesses in Attleboro and lightning is believed to have struck a condo complex in Norton.
A total of 1,752 customers in Attleboro lost power a little after midnight, National Grid reported.
All had electricity restored later in the morning.
A lightning strike was reported about 6:30 a.m. at the Red Mill Village condominium complex at 274 East Main St. (Route 123) in Norton, and half a building was reported without electricity.
Norton firefighters and police responded to several alarms in town.
Another 28 customers were without power in Seekonk, National Grid said.
The rain was much needed as the area has been relatively dry the past several weeks.
More rain is forecast Thursday morning and yet a third storm is predicted Saturday.