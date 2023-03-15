Wrentham road

Franklin Street (Route 140) in Wrentham was closed for several hours Wednesday after a tree brought down utility poles and wires.

 WRENTHAM POLICE

The windy aftermath of this week’s nor’easter blew down some trees and limbs Wednesday, blocking roads and causing some power failures.

In Wrentham, Franklin Street (Route 140) between Eagle Brook Boulevard and Pendleton Road was closed for several hours Wednesday afternoon into early evening after a large tree fell, taking down utility poles and wires and blocking the road, Police Chief William McGrath said.