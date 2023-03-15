The windy aftermath of this week’s nor’easter blew down some trees and limbs Wednesday, blocking roads and causing some power failures.
In Wrentham, Franklin Street (Route 140) between Eagle Brook Boulevard and Pendleton Road was closed for several hours Wednesday afternoon into early evening after a large tree fell, taking down utility poles and wires and blocking the road, Police Chief William McGrath said.
The incident was reported about 4:30 p.m.
A fire engine was stationed by the pump house on Franklin Street to cover any calls in that area because of the road being cut off.
Franklin Street is a major route from Wrentham to Franklin.
High winds also contributed to 56 customers in Seekonk losing power early Wednesday night, National Grid reported.
A high gust of 33 mph was recorded just before 5 p.m. by the Attleboro Water Department.
Attleboro only received a trace of snow Tuesday night, but the water department recorded 1.4 inches of rain from the storm.
The area was spared the heavy, wet snow and widespread power failures that other parts of the state experienced.
A key reason was the track of the storm and temperatures remaining above freezing, bringing mostly rain, meteorologists said, noting the ground was also too warm for much snow to pile up.
Many communities in Massachusetts were hit with a lot of snow Tuesday, with some in Western Massachusetts buried by over 30 inches.
The high temperature Wednesday was 41 at 11:30 a.m., thewater department said.
Thursday and Friday should reach around 50 degrees, meteorologists said.