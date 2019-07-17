Jump into that pool, crank up the AC and shorts are definitely in order.
The first heat wave of the summer is expected starting Friday and carrying through the weekend.
A heat wave is defined as three consecutive days of at least 90 degrees.
While Friday could be close, with a forecast high of 89, Saturday is predicted to peak at 98, and Sunday is slated to reach 94.
The weekend weather should feel like over 100 with the high humidity expected, meteorologists say.
Wednesday was a sticky, hot day as well, with a high of 90 recorded at 3 p.m. by the Attleboro Water Department before some thunderstorms moved into the region that lasted into the night — remnants of Tropical Storm/Hurricane Barry.
Due to the impending storms the Zoo Moon Festival scheduled at Capron Park in Attleboro was called off.
There is no rain date for the event, assistant zoo director Brenda Young said.
People who had already purchased tickets for the event can instead use them for Zoo Boo on Oct. 25, or toward a child admission to the zoo between now and the end of the year, Young said.
Some damage was reported in the Attleboro area from the storms.
A tree in a backyard was reported struck by lightning and on fire off Huntsbridge Road in North Attleboro and near Cumberland about 6:40 p.m. Firefighters had the blaze extinguished by 7 p.m.
Around 5 p.m., a large tree was reported down on power lines on Main Street in Norfolk. Eversource, the town’s utility provider, said 141 Norfolk customers were without power about 8 p.m.
Multiple trees with some wires were reported fallen on Chestnut Street and Conlyn Avenue in Franklin.
There were reports of other lightning strikes, trees and utility wires down, hail and flooding in other areas of Massachusetts and Rhode Island from the storms.
A severe thunderstorm watch was issued by the National Weather Service in Norton and expired late Wednesday night, and a flash flood watch expired before midnight as well.
Today is forecast to only see a high of 74, with a couple of thunderstorms and low of 64 tonight.
Unlike the last few months, July has been rather dry, with only a few days of rainfall.
