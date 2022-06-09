A second heavy rainstorm in as many days that moved through the area Thursday morning led to some flooding, accidents and more power failures, but no reported lightning strikes as Wednesday's storm did.
Two dozen customers lost power in Plainville early Thursday morning, National Grid reported.
Flooding was reported in some areas, including at the intersection of Route 1 and Elm streets in North Attleboro.
Several accidents were reported during the morning commute that the weather is believed to have been a contributing factor.
One person was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro after a SUV collided with another vehicle and the SUV rolled over more than once on Interstate 295 South in North Attleboro about 9 a.m.
The SUV ended up in the median, but all occupants were able to get out of the vehicles before rescue crews arrived.
The accident took place near the Rhode Island line and just past the Paine Road overpass.
Cumberland firefighters also responded to the crash.
The first storm knocked out power to nearly 2,000 homes and businesses in Attleboro and Seekonk, and lightning is believed to have struck the Red Mill Village condos on East Main Street (Route 123) in Norton, leaving half the building without electricity.
More rain is predicted Saturday.