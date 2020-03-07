After the rarity of getting no snow in February, snow finally landed in the Attleboro area early Saturday.
About an inch of snow was recorded by the Attleboro Water Department.
Taunton received 2 1/2 inches, according to the National Weather Service in Norton.
The fast-moving coastal storm impacted the Cape and islands more, with wind gusts as high as in the 60 mph range, the weather service said.
Power failures later Saturday morning knocked out electricity to over half of Norton and parts of North Attleboro.
A total of 4,520 of 7,666 customers lost power in Norton, National Grid reported.
Power went out about 9 a.m. and was restored by early afternoon.
It was unclear if the incidents were related to the weather but may have been linked to a substation problem.
The outages sent police and firefighters to a series of alarms sounding.
When the storm blew in around midnight, heavy winds blew trees and limbs down in the area.
A tree was reported down on Route 118 in Rehoboth.
Another tree was said to be blocking Peck Street by Reynolds Avenue in Rehoboth.
A low temperature of 28 was recorded from 4 to 6 a.m. Saturday by the Attleboro Water Department.
It also registered a high wind gust of 19 mph at 3 a.m.
The colder weather won't last long.
After a high of 43 Saturday that should feel like the low 30s with the wind, and the thermometer plummeting into the 20s tonight, Sunday is forecast to hit the mid-50s, and Monday and Tuesday, the mid-60s in the area, meteorologists say.
