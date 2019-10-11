A lingering storm off the East Coast caused some wind damage in the Attleboro area but the flooding that was feared never came.
The ocean storm was moving east into the Atlantic Friday after stalling with wet, windy and cool weather since Wednesday — a sharp contrast to weeks of unseasonably warm and dry days.
In other words, it finally felt like October and autumn.
Weather officials upgraded the storm Friday to a subtropical storm and gave it a name, Melissa,
Some trees and large limbs were reported blown down in local communities, according to reports to the National Weather Service in Norton.
In Seekonk, a tree blocked Elm Street early Friday morning.
In Norton, a large limb fell across Cross Street on Thursday afternoon and a large tree branch was down on South Washington Street at East Main.
The Attleboro Water Department recorded a peak wind gust of 31 mph early Friday morning and a high gust of 29 mph at 1 p.m. Thursday. A wind advisory had been issued by the weather service.
The storm brought down many leaves, clogging storm drains, but no serious flooding was reported in the area.
Several inches of rain was forecast, but Attleboro received only an inch Friday and a little over half an inch Thursday, according to the water department.
It was a typical nor’easter, meteorologists said, with strong winds, heavy rain and also, along the coast, towering waves that peaked at about 25 feet off Nantucket that saw winds around 60 mph at times.
Around these parts, the worst of the storm was expected to be over Thursday but Friday saw more wind and rain from the back end of the storm.
The weather was expected to finally turn by Saturday afternoon, with drier weather but clouds lingering, meteorologists say.
Skies were forecast to be mostly clear for the later part of the weekend, with temperatures into the upper 60s. Monday, Columbus Day, could see some rain but top out at 70 degrees.
High temperatures this week ran in the mid to upper 50s. Most days this month reached into the 60s and 70s.
