Thunderstorms with lightning and strong winds Saturday afternoon caused several hundred homes and businesses in the area to lose power and flooded streets and parking lots.
North Attleboro appeared to be hard hit, especially the East Street area near the Ten Mile River.
The parking area outside 21 East Street Apartments was flooded, but that lot is prone to flooding.
The Attleboro Water Department recorded nearly a 3/4 inch of rain Saturday afternoon during a short span of time.
As for power failures, 190 customers were out in Foxboro, 104 in Plainville, 71 in Wrentham, and 12 in Franklin, National Grid reported. In Easton, 92 lost electricity.
More thunderstorms are forecast for Sunday.