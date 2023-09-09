Thunderstorms and heavy rains for a second straight day caused flooding in the area Sunday, and the rainy and humid weather is expected to last into the mid-week, meteorologists say.
Rain Sunday afternoon eased high humidity but ran into the New England Patriots season opener at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro.
The Attleboro Water Department recorded almost 1 1/2 inches of rain Sunday. North Attleboro had roughly 1 3/4 inches, and Mansfield received about an inch, reports said.
The final day of the PVD Fest in Providence was canceled, and several vehicles were reported stuck in high water on Route 10 in Rhode Island.
Sunday’s storms weren’t nearly as powerful and damaging as on Saturday.
Thunderstorms with lightning and strong winds Saturday afternoon caused several hundred homes and businesses in the area to lose power and flooded streets, parking lots and some homes.
North Attleboro was among the hardest hit communities, especially the East Street/Chestnut Street area near the Ten Mile River.
The parking area outside 21 East Street Apartments and apartments on nearby Chestnut Street were flooded, and some people had to be rescued from their vehicles, some of which were said to have been heavily damaged.
Three people were reported trapped in a car that had water levels approaching the door and had to be rescued at 156 East St. That area of North Attleboro has been prone to flooding.
Multiple apartments were reported flooded on Chestnut Street, with access shut off, and DPW crews responded to alleviate the situation. Power had to be cut to two apartments.
Also in North Attleboro, the area of routes 1 and 120 was flooded and impassable, and the nearby CVS parking lot was flooded.
Route 1 at Elmwood Street, and Whiting Street were also impassable.
A home at 325 Paine Road in town sustained minor flooding inside but significant flooding outside.
The Attleboro Water Department recorded nearly a 3/4 inch of rain Saturday afternoon during a short span of time that brought flash flooding, but there were reports parts of North Attleboro received around 4 inches.
In Foxboro, Cocasset Street was flooded, with multiple vehicles reported stuck.
In Wrentham, David Brown Way, which splits the Town Common, was flooded — another area that routinely floods.
Foxboro received 1.64 inches, Plainville and Wrentham just under 1 1/2 inches, and Mansfield 1.22 inches, reports said.
As for power failures, 190 customers were out in Foxboro, 104 in Plainville, 71 in Wrentham, and 12 in Franklin, National Grid reported.\
Trees were reported down on High Street in Plainville, Fisher Street in Foxboro, and a large tree pulled down multiple utility wires on Bay Road in Easton.
In North Attleboro, trees were reported down on wires on Jefferson Street, Burt Road and Pepperbush Lane.
A 31-year-old woman was reported in critical condition Sunday after a lightning bolt hit her on the boardwalk at a beach in Dorchester. The woman was unresponsive after being tossed off the boardwalk onto the beach, authorities said. Her dog ran off but was found Sunday.
More thunderstorms are forecast Monday afternoon.
Rain is predicted into at least Wednesday, a day that is expected to get the most rainfall.
A high temperature of 83 was recorded in Attleboro Sunday about 11 a.m.