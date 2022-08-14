ATTLEBORO -- Authorities Sunday identified the driver killed in a fiery crash at the intersection of South Avenue and West Street Friday as Terrance Elder, 55, of Stoughton.
The single-car crash occurred at about 5:25 p.m.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$12.99
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$37.99
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$76.99
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$140.99
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
ATTLEBORO -- Authorities Sunday identified the driver killed in a fiery crash at the intersection of South Avenue and West Street Friday as Terrance Elder, 55, of Stoughton.
The single-car crash occurred at about 5:25 p.m.
Greg Miliote of the Bristol County District Attorney’s office identified Elder as the driver and said the passenger is only being identified as a Fall River resident with serious injuries who was freed from the car wreckage with the help of Good Samaritans. He was transported by an Attleboro Fire Department ambulance to Rhode Island Hospital.
The two were in a 1987 Buick Regal and no other vehicles were involved in the crash.
Speed, according to Miliote, appears to have been a factor in the crash. Investigators found between 570 to 600 feet of skid marks. The vehicle struck a tree and then burst into flames. The rear of the car was raised up and over an embankment, he said.
Attleboro Fire Chief Scott Lachance said firefighters responded to the crash and found the vehicle fully engulfed in flames when they arrived.
Fire crews extinguished the flames and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
LaChance also said the bystanders were able to pull the passenger out the vehicle before firefighters or police arrived on the scene.
Elder, according to social media posts, is part owner of the Triple Play Car Wash on Route 1 in South Attleboro. Tributes have been pouring in to the company's Facebook page since the announcement of his death. A post on the site for the company on Saturday stated: "Yesterday evening, one of our beloved owners, Terrance, passed away in an automobile accident. He will be deeply missed by many. Thoughts and prayers for his family."
Attempts by The Sun Chronicle to contact Triple Play on Sunday were unsuccessful.