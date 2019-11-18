ATTLEBORO — A judge on Monday dismissed strangulation charges against a North Attleboro man accused of assaulting his pregnant girlfriend, ruling police lacked sufficient evidence.
Attleboro District Court Judge Daniel O’Shea agreed with the lawyer for 36-year-old Michael C. Berlo that a police report did not contain all elements necessary to sustain the charge.
Berlo still faces aggravated assault and battery charges related to the Nov. 2 incident at a Mount Hope Street condominium. He is scheduled for trial Jan. 22.
Meanwhile, a superior court judge last week overruled an Attleboro District Court judge’s order to hold Berlo without bail following a dangerousness hearing.
Berlo was released from jail Monday after pleading guilty to a 2018 shoplifting case in Mansfield and received a 16-day jail term which was deemed served. It was part of a one-year term with the balance suspended with probation.
He is free on his own recognizance with a court order to not abuse his girlfriend.
Berlo was accused of grabbing the woman, who is four months pregnant, by the neck and punching her.
His lawyer, public defender Susanna Henry, argued police have no photos or evidence to show the woman suffered any injuries.
Following his arrest, Berlo told officers he was assaulted, according to a police report.
