NORTH ATTLEBORO — A proposal to close a strip of North Washington Street to make way for outdoor dining, the only kind currently allowed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic, was tossed around by the town council but eventually rejected mainly because of cost, council President Keith Lapointe said Monday.
Gov. Charlie Baker’s Phase 2 reopening plan for the state’s devastated economy, which includes a very hard hit restaurant industry, allowed outside dining to begin last week.
Sidewalk dining was approved by the council, but Lapointe said overtime cash for police and public works crews would have made the street closing idea too expensive.
A number of police details would be needed to manage traffic and public works crews would be needed before and after the three-night-a-week event. They would have to set up and take down road barriers on the numerous side streets opening to North Washington.
The idea was to close North Washington from a point near Town Hall to High Street from 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights, opening the thoroughfare to tables, chairs, servers, food and drink.
But Lapointe said alternatives remain under consideration.
“There are other options still on the table which are being discussed,” he said.
However, use of the sidewalks and the serving of alcohol outside have been allowed, and both are expected to help the financially floundering eateries lining the town’s main street, which were forced to close, except for take-out business, by the virus.
Opening the sidewalks seems to be a big success, Lapointe said.
Restaurants are allowed to open any night for sidewalk dining.
“I was down there Friday and Saturday nights and the sidewalks were full,” he said. “It looked really awesome.”
