MANSFIELD — A police officer and on-site emergency medical technicians saved the life of man stricken by a cardiac ailment at the front gate of the Xfinity Center before Tuesday night’s Santana concert, officials said.
The 67-year-old man, a retired Taunton firefighter, suffered a “cardiac incident,” Fire Chief Neal Boldrighini said Wednesday.
“He stopped breathing and went pulse-less,” Bolrighini said, adding that he couldn’t speculate on whether the man suffered a heart attack.
The victim, whose name was not released, was with a friend who is an off-duty Pawtucket firefighter. He immediately started chest compressions, Boldrighini and Police Chief Ron Sellon said.
Wrentham Police Officer Steve Eaton, a member of the Metropolitan Law Enforcement Council security contingent, was steps away and radioed for medical assistance before starting cardiopulmonary resuscitation, Sellon said.
The incident occurred right after 7 p.m., shortly before the show was set to start.
Within 30 seconds, Bolrighini said, Mansfield fire captains Kevin Fontes and Bob Merritt and EMTs Greg Thomas, Jim Santucci, Joe Ezsersky and Lt. Pat Kelley raced to the scene from their posts at the facility. The men, along with Capt. John Terry, are part of the fire detail at the facility.
The EMTs used an automated external defibrillator on the victim and brought him to a Brewster ambulance stationed at Xfinity.
“By the time we got him to the ambulance he was talking to the guys,” Boldrighini said.
The ambulance took the man to Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton where he is recovering, the fire chief said.
“Bystander CPR is everything,” he said. “If that doesn’t happen the chances of survival are reduced.”
When every second counts in such an emergency, having the medical help ready to respond from the facility is also critical, Boldrighini and Sellon said.
“The total on-scene time was nine minutes” before the victim was taken to the hospital, Boldrighini said.
The chiefs also praised Xfinity staff and parking lot attendants.
“The parking staff moved cones and made a path for us to get out. Traffic was extremely heavy at that point,” Boldrighini said.
Both chiefs praised the incident command staff and on-scene personnel for executing emergency plans perfectly at a facility that can draw up to 19,900 people for a sold-out show.
“That’s precisely the way the system is supposed to work. Everybody did exactly what they were supposed to do and how they were supposed to do it,” Sellon said.
“Being able to get people out of that location quickly is not an easy task,” he added. “It was a great team effort overall.”
