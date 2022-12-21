An intense rain and windstorm is expected to sweep into the area starting Thursday night followed by the coldest weather since last winter over the holiday weekend.
Up to 3 inches of rain and winds over 50 mph are forecast, with the worst of it predicted for Friday. There could be some snow showers as well.
Power failures and some flooding are anticipated, and the timing of the storm is bad for holiday parties, shopping and traveling. Also, residents might want to better secure outdoor holiday decorations.
Area highway and DPW crews have been busy gearing up for the storm.
"In preparation for the upcoming weather the Highway Department employees have been cleaning catch basin covers and opening water ways," Rehoboth Highway Superintendent Kevin Chace said in an email. "Our chainsaws are fueled up and ready to go! We have heavy equipment ready if any large trees come down. Our Forestry Department takes care of most of the trees that come down. But the Highway Department is always ready to assist them."
Temperatures could approach 60 degrees on Friday, but after the rain clears out the temperature is forecast to plunge by as much as 40 degrees late Friday night into Saturday, with the threat of a flash freeze.
The coldest weather of season is set to arrive Saturday and Sunday, with daytime temps in the 20s and lows at night in the teens. Winds on Saturday night could make it feel like it's in the single digits, meteorologists said.
Monday is expected to top off around freezing but bottom out in the mid-teens at night.
The weather system arriving late Thursday is from the Arctic and is bringing blizzard-like conditions to the Midwest.
Along the New England coast, a high tide early Friday could lead to significant coastal erosion and flooding, meteorologists warn.