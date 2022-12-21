Holiday Travel Weather Nebraska

Crews de-ice a Southwest Airlines plane before takeoff Wednesday in Omaha, Neb. Brutally cold weather affecting the Midwest is expected to make its way to New England this weekend.

 CHRIS MACHIAN - member image share, Omaha World-Herald

An intense rain and windstorm is expected to sweep into the area starting Thursday night followed by the coldest weather since last winter over the holiday weekend.

Up to 3 inches of rain and winds over 50 mph are forecast, with the worst of it predicted for Friday. There could be some snow showers as well.