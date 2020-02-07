Powerful wind gusts blew trees and limbs onto homes, vehicles, and streets and felled power lines Friday afternoon, knocking out power to thousands in the Attleboro area.
Firefighters, police, highway and forestry crews, along with utility workers, scrambled from one trouble spot to another in most area communities, trying to keep up with the storm’s damage.
Nearly half of Norton’s homes and businesses lost electricity, with National Grid reporting 3,711 of its 7,663 customers in town out as of 5 p.m.
Several utility poles were snapped and leaning in the area of Reservoir and Elm streets, not far from Norton Reservoir.
A home on Dean Street in Norton was reported to have a hole in its roof from a tree, and two trees were reported to have hit a home on Mayflower Road.
Attleboro was also hard hit, with 2,125 of about 20,000 of the utility’s customers in the dark about 5:30 p.m.
A long stretch of Pleasant Street (Route 123), from downtown to near Sensata, had no electricity, with traffic signals and street lights also out.
In North Attleboro, a 50-foot oak struck the screened-in porch of a home on Broadway owned by Robert Bedard.
“It took off half of my porch on the back of my house,” the 83-year-old said.
Bedard has lived at the home with his 79-year-old wife, Beverly, for 27 years and he said they spend a lot of time on the porch.
The tree, about 30 inches in diameter, came down shortly before 4 p.m. and broke a few feet from the ground.
“All I heard was this horrendous crash,” Bedard said.
Earlier, he had gone to McDonald’s and felt the wind whip while he was driving home in his SUV.
“The wind was blowing so hard,” he said, “I thought I was going to get blown off the road.”
In Mansfield, a man was injured when a tree hit a car on West Street near the old police station.
In Foxboro, a tree fell on an employee’s car at the Kennedy-Donovan Center on Commercial Street near Central Street.
Also, the Foxboro High School boys basketball game in Stoughton was postponed due to a power failure.
Afternoon wind gusts reached 54 mph at 4 p.m. in Attleboro, according to the city’s water department.
Wrentham recorded a gust of 63 mph and winds nearing 80 mph were registered on Cape Cod.
Other power failure totals in the Attleboro area included: Franklin, 247; Wrentham, 128; Plainville, 74; Rehoboth, 122; Seekonk, 53; and Foxboro, 12, according to National Grid.
Up in Norfolk, 16 of EverSource’s customers were out.
The winds followed rain that lasted through the morning and were part of a cold front blowing in. The same storm system wreaked havoc down South.
In Attleboro, a high temperature of 56 was recorded at 2 p.m., breaking the record of 55 for the date set in 2005, the water department said.
