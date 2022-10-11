Seekonk acid spill 10-11-22

Firefighters used an absorbent on Cole Street to soak up acid that spilled in the area of Anthony and Cole streets Tuesday morning.

 SEEKONK FIREFIGHTERS LOCAL 1931

SEEKONK -- Firefighters and police responded to a minor chemical spill Tuesday morning in the area of Cole and Anthony streets near the Martin Elementary School.

The chemical, identified by firefighters as acid, was soaked up with an absorbent.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.