SEEKONK -- Firefighters and police responded to a minor chemical spill Tuesday morning in the area of Cole and Anthony streets near the Martin Elementary School.
The chemical, identified by firefighters as acid, was soaked up with an absorbent.
Police said on social media that there was no threat to the school, but asked parents to drop students off at the softball field on Cole Street as an added safety precaution.
The students were escorted to the school from the field by school staff, according to police.
A state Hazardous Materials Response team and the town department of public works responded to the incident.
Several roads in the area were closed and police and firefighters urged motorists to avoid the area.
Police initially reported a trail of an unidentified chemical on Anthony Street around 8 a.m. Officers searched the area, including nearby construction sites, for the source of the spill. The source was not immediately found.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.
