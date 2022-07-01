ATTLEBORO — A group of mostly teen-aged women marched out of Capron Park on Friday to protest Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
The group of 12 chanted and held signs at the rally, saying “Our bodies, our choice! Our bodies, our choice! Our bodies, our choice!”
The group was led by Brianna Frissora, 16, a senior at Attleboro High School, who is interested in studying criminal justice.
“We are really angry about the Supreme Court’s decision,” she said, referring to herself and a group of friends.
The 5-4 Supreme Court decision came down on June 24 and set off protests across the nation.
While abortion rights are unlikely to be overturned in Massachusetts, there are many states where that is not so.
Frissora said she and her followers want to show support for the women in those states.
“People in the unsafe states should be able to have that choice,” she said of abortion. “We need to show we support women in other states.”
Among the protesters was Oscar Plante, 15, a junior at Foxboro High School.
“I’m here to support women’s rights,” he said. “Because the government should not be making decisions on what women can do with their bodies.”
Zoey Bigelow, 29, is an Attleboro resident studying for a doctorate in electrical engineering at Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
“I’m here because other people telling me what I can do with my body infuriates me,” she said. “I’m so excited that I’m able to come and do this. I’ve been upset for about a week or so.”
Bigelow has a 6-year-daughter and she wants her to be able to have a choice when she is old enough to become pregnant.
“We’ve got to fix this before she’s old enough (to have children),” she said.
Christina Lydon, 18, just graduated from Mansfield High School and is heading to Suffolk University in the fall.
“Abortion is a health care right,” she said. “Our bodily autonomy is a human right.”
She ran down a list of constitutional amendments that she alleged the Supreme Court violated in sending the regulating authority back to the states.
Calysta Robyn, 18, is also a graduate of Mansfield High School.
“I believe they are taking that right away not because they care about children. It’s about taking rights away from women,” she said.
Robyn said there are more than 407,000 children in foster care throughout the nation, but the Supreme Court doesn’t care about them.
As the group marched, some cars honked their horns in support and the young women cheered when they did.
The group ended up at the tip of Lt. Cyril M. Angell Park at the intersection of Park and Emory streets where they held their signs.
That’s also the area anti-abortion activists often stand holding their signs because of a women’s health care clinic that performs abortions, Four Women Health Services, is across the street.
Myrna Maloney Flynn, president of Massachusetts Citizens for Life, had an opposing point of view.
“This is a moment that life advocates have worked tirelessly for throughout the past half-century,” she said referring to the Supreme Court’s decision. “A grave and unjust abuse of judicial power has been corrected. The American people now have a voice, a united voice that, today, raises even louder on behalf of the voiceless. Our work is just beginning, as we aim to bridge the great cultural chasm that Roe v. Wade created. We will not stop working to save the lives of innocent unborn human beings.”