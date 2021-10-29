NORTH ATTLEBORO — What if the gun was real?
That’s the question one North Attleboro High School senior was asking after she says school officials apparently failed to react quickly to a report that a student had a handgun.
There was a delay of at least 20 minutes before action was taken, student Charlotte Lewis told The Sun Chronicle.
Lewis sent her concerns to the school’s principal, Peter Haviland, via email, but had not gotten a response by Friday about the incident, which occurred on Wednesday. So she contacted The Sun Chronicle.
“I think it needs to have some light shone on it,” she said. “As a voice of the students, no one felt as if they were safe and the situation was handled poorly.”
Lewis said a male student showed her the butt or handle of what turned out to be an “airsoft” gun early Wednesday morning in the school’s cafeteria.
She didn’t know if it was real, but she reported it to the office immediately.
The young man, who was not named, did not say whether it was a toy or real.
That was shortly before 7 a.m.
Lewis said she reported it to the office at about 6:55 a.m., but there was no one of authority there to deal with it.
The principal and his two assistants were outside directing traffic, she said.
The only person in the office was the school secretary and there were no resource officers.
“She said she’d take care of it,” Lewis said of the secretary.
But it took too long for Lewis.
She said she returned to the cafeteria to await the opening of school, sat for 20 minutes and nothing happened.
But she kept an eye on the young man who had what she thought could be a dangerous weapon in his knapsack.
Had the gun been real, enormous harm could have been inflicted.
“It was a big concern,” Lewis said.
The student with the airsoft gun was not taken to the office until after he had gone to his homeroom, she said.
“Why didn’t somebody do something right away?” she asked. “It was another 20 minutes before any action was taken.”
For Lewis, that revealed a major flaw in the way the report was handled.
She said she’s hoping to “spark a conversation and a better way to manage the protocols we have in place in these situations.”
Officials eventually determined it was not a real gun and there was no threat or “malicious intent” — but what if there was?
“I think we need better safety protocols,” Lewis said.
In an email to The Sun Chronicle, she said the school should have gone into immediate lockdown.
In a previous comment, Superintendent John Antonucci said the student who brought the airsoft gun to school made “a poor decision.”
Apparently he borrowed it from a friend and brought it to school to return it. But when he showed it to Lewis, she said, it looked real.
The toy has an orange tip to show that it’s not real, but that was not shown to her.
The gun was eventually confiscated and the student now faces disciplinary action, Antonucci said.
On Friday he deferred comment on Lewis’ concerns.
“I certainly appreciate Ms. Lewis’ interest in school safety and applaud her for raising questions,” he said in an email. “However, I am going to defer commenting since she has not yet met with Mr. Haviland. I am hoping she gets more clarity about the actual response to the incident when she has a chance to sit down and have a conversation with the school administration.”
Haviland did not respond to an email or a phone call requesting comment on Friday.
North Attleboro Police Chief Richard McQuade did not respond to a phone call requesting comment on Friday. On Thursday, he told The Sun Chronicle the incident was still under investigation.
