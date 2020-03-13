FOXBORO -- Injecting a dose of realism into a recently overhauled civics curriculum, eighth graders at the Ahern Middle School are flexing their legislative muscles in a bid to eliminate weekend homework assignments.
But despite a favorable reception by members of the school committee last week, student sponsors of the bill still face stiff challenges in lobbying school faculty and administrators to back homework-free weekends as official policy.
Accompanied by civics teachers Daniel Williams and David Budge, several eighth graders briefed school board members on the proposal, appropriately enough, on the eve of the Super Tuesday primaries.
This real-world simulation in self-government -- termed an “authentic learning experience” by Superintendent Amy Berdos -- emerged from a beefed-up civics course implemented this year at the eighth grade level.
According to Williams, what passed for civics education previously had been incorporated into a World History I course, which he said lacked both the immediacy and context of how government works today.
The new curriculum includes units on media literacy, foundations of the U.S. political system, the historical development of the Constitution and institutions of government. Williams said students are currently engaged in a study of state government, and this spring will commence with a key unit on the rights and responsibilities of citizenship.
By working to re-prioritize civics education, Budge suggested that schools can help remedy a growing disconnect with government institutions, especially among younger Americans.
“Studies have shown over and over again that young people today have very little idea how their government or their country works,” Budge said. “It was kind of an alarm bell for a lot of education specialists.”
Williams explained that both eighth grade civics classes were split into five committees, with students each tasked with filing a legislative “bill.” The individual proposals were debated, then voted on, at the committee level with the five finalists subsequently voted on by the class at large.
“That’s what this simulation, which we’ve dubbed the 'Ahern Congress,' is all about,” Williams said.
In addition to the homework-free weekend proposal, administrators also are being asked to add an interscholastic eighth grade soccer team as a spring sport complementing the existing Megan basketball program.
According to eighth-grader Ellie Smith, backers of the homework bill initially sought a homework-free weekday in addition to no homework on weekends, but subsequently adopted an amended version, possibly to head off push-back from school administrators.
Still, Smith said the proposal would help scale back pressure on students and, in some ways, let kids be kids.
“It would eliminate a lot of stress on students and parents,” Smith said. “It would give us our free time back to do more activities and bond more with our friends and family.”
Fellow eighth-grader Curtis Raymond went further, characterizing excessive homework as counterproductive.
“If they get more and more homework and keep getting stressed they may give up on homework and do worse on tests and maybe not really care about school anymore,” he said.
In a bid to build consensus among stakeholders, Williams said that students already had presented the homework plan to Assistant Principal Jon DeMarco on the merits of the homework plan, and were scheduled to brief the Ahern Core Values and Innovation Team -- a group of administrators and “teacher leaders.”
“Depending on what the reaction is we’ll take it from there,” Williams said.
School committee member Rob Canfield urged students to refine their presentation by researching homework policies in Finland which he said has eliminated homework.
“There is a lot of evidence on why they don’t support homework anymore,” Canfield said.
Whether or not homework-free weekends are ultimately adopted, board Chairwoman Tina Belanger noted the new civics curriculum will be helpful to students who take AP U.S. History as high school sophomores -- as well as for the rest of their lives.
“If you don’t teach this stuff, where are they going to learn it,” added colleague Brent Reuter.
Foxboro High School senior Kristian Andersen, who serves as a student liaison to the school committee, also voiced enthusiasm for the civics program.
With an interest in politics, Anderson said he enjoyed AP U.S. Government last year but had been a student in Williams’ class as an eighth grader.
“Learning about ancient Mesopotamia isn’t exactly page-turning, so I think this is definitely an improvement,” he quipped.
