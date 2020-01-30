WRENTHAM — Six King Philip Regional High School students reported someone drove by them Thursday afternoon and pointed what they believed to be a gun at them, school and police officials said.
The students were walking after school from Dunkin Donuts on Franklin Street (Route 140) near downtown back to the high school, also on Franklin Street, when the incident took place at about 3 p.m., officials said.
The students reported the incident to school officials and police were notified.
The students said the rear seat occupant of a white Jeep Wrangler brandished a handgun, Police Chief William McGrath said.
“When the Jeep pulled alongside the students, they observed it was occupied by three black males, the operator, a front seat passenger and one in the rear seat,” McGrath said on the department’s Facebook page. “The students stated the male in the backseat, passenger side, extended his arm out the window toward them and appeared to be holding a black handgun. As the vehicle drove away, it struck the curb and the students stated they heard the occupants yelling in jest.”
The Jeep’s occupants appeared to be in their early 20s, the chief said.
“According to the students, the driver was wearing a beanie on his head and the rear seat passenger had a buzz cut,” McGrath said.
The vehicle, which had a hardtop, traveled toward downtown Wrentham after the incident.
A letter has gone out to parents notifying them of the situation, Superintendent Paul Zinni said.
“Parents and students may notice an increased police presence at the high school while the investigation is ongoing,” Zinni said in a news release. “The safety and well-being of our students is our top priority and we will work with the Wrentham Police during this investigation and we thank them for their quick response.”
After-school activities, including a concert Thursday night, were not canceled.
If anyone has any information about the incident, they are asked to call police at 508-384-2121.
Also, if anyone who lives or works in the area between Dunkin Donuts and the high school has video surveillance cameras, they are asked to review them to see if a white Jeep is visible at about 3 p.m. Thursday.
